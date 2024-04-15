N.J. lawmakers could soon approve a bill designed to address the state’s EMT shortage

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey has a significant shortage of Emergency Medical Service Technicians, and lawmakers are working to change that.

State Senator Linda Greenstein is one of the prime sponsors of S-2435, a measure that would expand eligibility for reimbursement from the state’s Emergency Medical Technician Training Fund toward training new EMTs.

Right now, volunteer ambulance, first aid and rescue squads are eligible for reimbursement only if they do not receive payment for providing emergency medical services. If approved, the legislation would allow emergency service providers to seek reimbursement even if they charge insurance companies or individuals for providing basic life support services.

Greenstein said because of the current regulations many volunteer squads have reduced their services or shuttered entirely. Changing the rules and offering financial support is critically important for EMS squads across the state.

“If they require prospective volunteers to pay themselves, many people wouldn’t pay for themselves and wouldn’t incur the fee,” she said. “That’s a problem, they would have staffing shortages.”

Greenstein said once the regulations are adjusted squads that charge for services can do so without incurring the additional cost of training. New volunteers can be trained without additional personnel cost, she said. Currently, the Garden State has about 250 volunteer EMS crews and roughly 100 not-for-profit squads that may have paid EMTs. There are also dozens of for-profit companies that provide emergency services.