New Jersey has a new law that requires seizure first-aid information to be disseminated to all businesses.

According to bill sponsor Assemblyman Lou Greenwald, roughly 92,000 state residents have epilepsy, and 10% of them will experience a seizure in their lifetime.

He said under the new law the Department of Health will create educational material that explains what people should do if someone is having a seizure.

“That would be distributed to all employers, posted online, and the Department of Labor is responsible for making the pamphlet available to all employers,” he said.

Greenwald was inspired to sponsor the legislation by 17-year-old Paul St. Pierre of Maple Shade.

The teen, who first suffered a seizure when he was 12 years old, says seizure first aid awareness is crucial.

“When people are having a seizure, say like at a job, you [and others] just don’t know what to do and you’re scared, but thank the Lord that we passed this law,” St. Pierre said.

Greenwald said this issue resonated with him because his own daughter, Lauren, developed epilepsy at the age of 12.

“My daughter is remarkably managed, she graduated from law school, took the bar in July, passed the bar and did overwhelmingly well on the bar exam,” he said. “There really isn’t anything that you can’t do with this disability.”

But some types of epilepsy are more severe than others.