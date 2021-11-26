Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

COVID-19 cases in both K-12 and higher education institutions in New Jersey have been trending upward since the second week of November, according to state data.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the rise began after declines from case peaks from early in the academic year. Cases at colleges in universities peaked in mid-September. For K-12 schools, cases peaked in October.

“There was a fairly dramatic increase in the number of cases,” said Dr. Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University, when discussing case trends, particularly in K-12 schools.

“We’re a little over two weeks now out from Halloween, which we know those holidays also bring an increase in case rates,” she added, “and we’re seeing the same trends there.”

Officials in New Jersey and across the country are concerned about case rates going up as people travel for the holidays. They have been encouraging people to get their vaccine booster shots, or get vaccinated, to reduce their risk of getting infected.