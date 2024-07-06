From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Goodwill is not just a chain of thrift stores, but an online auction site of oddities.

The select donated items up for bid are often not dissimilar from the random things you might find in a brick-and-mortar Goodwill store, like a rhinestone clutch bag from The Limited ($7.50), an oversized belt buckle from the Society of Explosives Engineers ($9.99), or a certified authentic Thomas Kinkade painting of a scene from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast ($41.00).

Richard “Dana” Moore is used to digging. The amateur collector hunts for historic military artifacts online and in the field with a metal detector. When he has a feeling he is getting close to something, he listens to his gut.

About two years ago, he was searching through Goodwill’s listing of historic documents and stumbled upon something totally unexpected. It was not a document at all but a small piece of fabric about six inches long, claiming to have been torn off a field tent used by General George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

“There was no proof. There was no documentation saying this is authentic,” remembered Moore.

The only authentication it had was sketchy, at best: a hand-written note explaining the fragment was acquired in 1907 at the Jamestown 300th anniversary exposition in Norfolk, Virginia. The note was fixed to the textile with a rusty sewing pin.