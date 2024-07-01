From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An antique gun from the Revolutionary War stolen over 50 years ago has been recovered and turned over to the Museum of the American Revolution.

A .78 caliber, smooth-bore musket made in the 1770s had been part of the collection of the Valley Forge Historical Society, which experienced a string of robberies in the 1960s. Dozens of items disappeared, most of them historic guns. This gun was taken during a particularly brash burglary in 1968.

“This amazing piece of American history came from a particular heist where many other weapons were stolen in a single night,” said special agent Jake Archer of the FBI Art Crime Team.

The original owner of the gun is not known, nor in what battle it may have seen combat. Museum conservators will dismantle the musket and closely inspect its parts for clues. In the pre-industrial era of the Revolutionary War, there was no mass production of weapons. Each gun was made by hand with unique attributes and maker marks.

“It is an amalgamation of parts from a couple different types of weapons. They’re cobbling together what they can to get ready for this military conflict,” said museum president and CEO Scott Stephenson. “It has a lug on the front of the barrel that’s for fixing a bayonet. That’s one of the keys that we know this was intended for hunting people, not animals.”

Stephenson donned white gloves before handling the weapon for the first time. Upon touching it, he immediately got a feeling for the gun’s origin: the gun’s wrist — the wooden section between the butt and the flintlock — was shaped in a distinctive diamond contour.

With a historian’s Spidey sense, Stephenson’s palm had felt a similar wrist on another gun in the museum’s collection.

“You can’t do that with a photograph,” Stephenson said. “I’m thinking these two had been born in the same shop. Stay tuned for the answer to that.”