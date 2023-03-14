16 history museums get their stolen guns back

Valerie Seiber, collections manager at the Hershey Story Museum, recalled getting a phone call out of the blue from Detective Brendan Dougherty of the Upper Merion police, asking about a theft that occurred more than 50 years ago.

“How did he know?” Seiber said. “That was our dirty secret.”

Ultimately, Seiber got back something she never knew the museum had: a Volcanic pistol engraved with the name of a Civil War soldier from Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

“In fact, I’ve never even seen a photograph of it until about a week ago,” she said. “I’m no expert in antique weaponry or Civil War history, but I do know a good story when I hear it.”

In 1861 that soldier, Lieutenant Christian Schaeffer, 24, joined the regiment of Colonel Edward Baker, who would become the only sitting U.S. Senator to die in combat. Schaeffer survived the defeat at Ball’s Bluff that killed his leader, but later died from typhoid fever in an unsanitary army camp.

“Returning this pistol to the Hershey Story Museum, and the public trust, allows us as museum professionals and storytellers to share our nation’s history, both the good and the bad, with our visitors,” said Seiber.

The FBI occasionally hosts repatriation ceremonies wherein victimized institutions take formal possession of their stolen property, but the ceremony on Monday at the Museum of the American Revolution was unusual for having so many artifacts — 36 guns and 14 other objects — going to so many recipients.

A previous repatriation ceremony hosted at the museum in December 2021 was uncannily similar: a cache of antique guns stashed in the Philadelphia region, that had been stolen by a single person from Pennsylvania historical societies in the 1970s.

Scott Stephenson, president and CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution, said the two cases are not related.

“They are literally only related as it was two people kind of doing the same things: stealing historic firearms from small museums in the late sixties, early seventies,” he said.

Newton, of the U.S. Attorney’s office, said there was a spate of similar thefts throughout the 70s.

“There were at least 4 to 5 thefts from Valley Forge [Historical Society] between the late sixties and 1979,” she said. “Hopefully those things don’t happen today. We have better security.”

Why were there so many thefts within that window of time? Stephenson believes it may be related to the public hype at the time surrounding the United States Bicentennial.

“There was all of a sudden a lot of interest in these things, and maybe organizations were bringing more things out because of perceived public interest,” said Stephenson with a shrug. “Or, maybe there were sunspots. I really don’t know what it was. I was only 10.”

Stephenson said that, back then, smaller museums that were largely volunteer-run were more vulnerable to thefts because they did not have budgets for enhanced security or for keeping adequate documentation of their inventory. If an object disappeared, there was little they could do to hunt it down.

He said museum practice now has become more professionalized, making theft harder and recovery easier.