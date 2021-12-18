In 2017, Detective Brendan Dougherty of the Upper Merion Police called the York County History Center to ask about some items stolen from there in the early 1970s. Director of collections Rachel Warner answered the phone.

She was not clear what he was talking about.

“There’s this folder of thefts that a lot of us have. You don’t necessarily go into it too much unless you have a reason to,” said Warner. “When I got the call from Detective Dougherty, I had only been at the history center for two years. I never had to do anything with these stolen items. So it took me down a little bit of a research rabbit hole.”

Now, she says having these forgotten objects returned is the “dream of a collections person.”

“It’s usually a once-in-a-career sort of thing. I feel really lucky to have been the person that got that call in 2017, and now to be able to be here today and be taking them home,” said Warner. “It’s very exciting.”

Many of the institutions the guns were stolen from in the 1960s and 70s are very different today. The York County History Center was founded in 1895 as the Historical Society of York County, going through a series of mergers and name changes over 125 years. Likewise, the Museum of the American Revolution opened only in 2017, built on a collection assembled for over a century by the Valley Forge Historical Society.

“Probably the most laborious part of this case is to go back into the records, find exactly when they were stolen, how they were stolen, and then to recover any evidence related to the item,” said Detective Dougherty. “Guns in the 20th century or 21st century, we have serial numbers. But back in the late 18th century, they didn’t have serial numbers.”

Now that the objects are returned, the various museums will re-familiarize themselves with their long-lost guns, eventually putting them back on display. At the ceremony at the Museum of the American Revolution, participants called it a “repatriation” event that will restore to residents of the Commonwealth some of their cultural history.

“I hope this is meaningful to you all, and all the people of your community that are going to get to enjoy these items going forward and that incredible history with it,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “Maybe because they were stolen it’ll be even more interesting.”