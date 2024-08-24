From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The drawing itself is not particularly arresting.

“The Destruction of the Bastille” is a yellowish ink wash sketch of the fortress in France, a symbol of royal tyranny, in the process of being dismantled stone-by-stone. In the foreground are well-dressed Parisians watching tiny stoneworkers in the distance do their work.

It’s not the composition that will draw collectors to an auction next month where “Bastille” is expected to bring an expected $500,000 – $800,000.

It’s the tangled tale wrapped around it.

“With no story, I see it in an antique shop for $250,” said Darren Winston, co-curator of books and manuscripts at Freeman’s | Hindman auctioneers in Philadelphia.

“It is absolutely the vessel by which the story comes,” he said. “It’s all about the story.”

The Destruction of the Bastille, now temporarily on view at the Museum of the American Revolution, was drawn from life about three weeks after French revolutionaries famously stormed the fortress prison on July 14, 1789, a date which has become a national holiday in France and, until recently, in Philadelphia.

The engineer overseeing the Bastille’s destruction, Étienne-Louis-Denis Cathala, took a moment to document the process on August 10, 1789.

For the next 235 years that drawing took a long, strange trip.