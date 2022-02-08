Playground exhibit recognizes Philly’s Black leaders, legends

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

As Philadelphia celebrates Black History Month, oftentimes children learn of great African Americans nationwide but not necessarily those from their neighborhoods.

At the historic Smith Memorial Playground in East Fairmount Park, young people can get to know their local and homegrown heroes with the “Leaders and Legends of Philadelphia” exhibition. It will be on display through Feb. 28.

Across from the playground’s building, several 5-foot-by-7-foot banners spotlight impactful individuals past and present along with their career contributions to the city and beyond.

“It is important that children become aware that many African-American heroes, and leaders lived and made their mark in Philadelphia,” says Frances Hoover, executive director at Smith Memorial Playground. “We are excited to celebrate the achievements of these important people and hope that their inspiring stories will spark conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion among the youth and their families.”