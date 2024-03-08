From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The guitar is roughly 600 years old, more or less, and in that time has gone through many changes. Composer Steven Mackey’s “Aluminum Flowers” showcases the many voices the guitar has developed over that time.

“I wanted to paint a picture of not just the guitar, but the guitar player,” said Mackey, who teaches composition at Curtis and Princeton University. “Guitarists tend to be musical omnivores. They have a connection to Spanish music of the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries. They also have an intimate connection with rock music of the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

“It’s not a linear story,” he said. “More showing the whole blossoming of what a guitarist and the guitar have become.”

“Aluminum Flowers” has its world premiere this Saturday at Verizon Hall in the Kimmel Center.

Mackey has spent most of this decades-long career championing the electric guitar in classical music. In “Aluminum Flowers” he makes the soloist — in this case Jiji Kim, or just JIJI, a graduate of Curtis who now teaches at Indiana University at Bloomington — to take on the many moods of the guitar, from nylon string acoustic inspired by the 16th century Spanish guitar to the ‘70s classic rock sounds of Santana to the use of electronic looping pedals.

The piece requires JIJI to put down an acoustic guitar and pick up an electric, and back again, over the course of the five movements. She said it’s like switching characters on the fly, and it’s terrifying.

“I’ve been in night terrors for the last four months,” she joked, sort of. “But, no, it’s been really fun. It’s so cool to be going back and forth from the classical and electric guitar, completely different instruments.”