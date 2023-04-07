    Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library Wows Visitors with Beauty, History & Learning

    Go on location at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, where beauty meets history and learning.

    Air Date: April 7, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, go on location at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, where beauty meets history and learning. Discover the legacy of Ann Lowe, the unrecognized Black fashion designer who created Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress. Celebrate Philadelphia royalty at the Grace Kelly Gallery. Catch the excitement of Winterthur’s annual steeplechase. Get inspired at the Pearl S. Buck Museum. Escape the city to Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate