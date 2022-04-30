Late Del. Gov. du Pont remembered for bipartisanship, humor

A member of the moneyed family known for its chemical company holdings, du Pont broke from the business world toward law and Republican politics. Following one term in the state House and three terms in Congress, du Pont was elected governor in 1976 and set about working to restore the state’s financial stability.

Du Pont forged successful relationships with lawmakers from both parties to tackle prison overcrowding, corruption and school desegregation. He was reelected in a landslide in 1980. His second term was marked by landmark legislation he signed that loosened Delaware’s banking laws, making the state attractive to some of the nation’s largest credit card companies.

The state’s economy is “built on the back of Gov. du Pont’s decisions,” current Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said during the service.

”He set a new standard for how we treat each other in this state,” Carney added. “And it changed our expectations about ourselves.”

Du Pont announced in 1986 what became a longshot presidential bid. He attempted to separate himself from better-known candidates by questioning social programs that rivals feared to address. He withdrew in early 1988 following poor showings in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.