Pete du Pont’s financial legacy in Delaware

Members of the du Pont family have been making their mark on Delaware for more than 200 years.

Whether it’s Eleuthère Irénée du Pont’s gunpowder mills that eventually became the multi-billion dollar global DuPont Company, or T. Coleman du Pont creating the nation’s first highway that runs the length of Delaware, the du Pont name is synonymous with the state’s history.

And right up there at the top of the list of this uber-influential family must be former Gov. Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont.

Du Pont died at his home in Wilmington over the weekend after a long illness. He was 86 years old.

While E.I. du Pont may have had a bigger global impact through his powder mill company-turned chemical/science behemoth, Pete du Pont’s impact on helping stabilize Delaware’s economy can’t be matched.

Delaware’s 68th governor transformed the state’s economy via the Financial Center Development Act, which made Delaware a major hub for credit card giants and the financial services industry. At the height of the industry’s growth, more than 40,000 people were employed as a result.

And as tributes have poured in from around the political world describing his influence, we turn back the clock 10 years to hear from du Pont himself.

In a 2011 interview with WHYY News, he talked about the effort to bring Delaware back from the brink of economic disaster. He says it’s what he was most proud of accomplishing as governor.

“We tried to move decision-making away from the people in the legislature and the governor’s office out so that the public could participate in it,” he said. “Previous governors used to have a few legislators in their office and shut the door, loosen their ties, and write up a budget that looked good. We decided what we needed to do was establish a DEFAC [Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council to] do their job in public.”

The council made up of lawmakers, business leaders, and regular citizens formed to hash out how much revenue the state was expecting so lawmakers and the public could get an inside view of the budgeting process.