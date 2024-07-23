Harris/Shapiro: A winning ticket for Democrats?

With President Biden stepping aside in the 2024 presidential election, speculation is swirling around the potential Democratic ticket. Vice President Harris has all but secured the nomination, so all eyes are on her potential VP picks. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is on the shortlist, but is he the right pick to secure a Democratic victory? We’ll discuss with Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, Chris Coons, U.S. Senator for Delaware and T.J. Rooney, former member of the Pennsylvania State House and former chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.