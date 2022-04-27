UPenn has the same sculpture that just won a major prize at Venice Biennale

Last year the University of Pennsylvania installed a large, bronze sculpture on its campus, “Brick House,” by the Chicago-based artist Simone Leigh. Last week a replica was installed halfway around the world at the Italian arts exhibition Venice Biennale, where it won one of the most prestigious prizes in the international art world: the Golden Lion Award.

“Brick House” depicts the giant head of a Black woman atop a large, rounded mound, reminiscent of a hoop skirt or the traditional mud-based dwellings in Cameroon. The sculpture was originally commissioned for New York City’s High Line rail park. A copy was donated to UPenn by alumnus Glenn Fuhrman in 2020.

UPenn art history professor Gwendolyn Dubois Shaw’s office window has a direct view of “Brick House,” and says she constantly sees people stopping to take pictures of it several times a day.

“For years, a picture with [John J. Boyle’s] Benjamin Franklin was something that everybody wanted to get, or a picture with the [Claes Oldenburg] button in front of Van Pelt library,” she said. “But I think more recently Brick House has usurped that position as one of the favorite spots.”