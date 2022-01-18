“The only way the voting rights bill passed in ‘65 was because we dared to walk the Pettus Bridge and face the dangers there,” he added. “It is all of us who knows this as an issue that needs to begin to stand up on this right now … and demand the people that we got elected in the first place … to demand this president — this president would not have been elected without Black and brown people getting out to vote — demand that this president push with all of his energy, with all the weight of the federal government behind him, and use all of the tactics, hold back Federal Reserve resources from those senators who don’t want to vote for what is fundamental.”

Panelist Saj “Purple” Blackwell, with the Blackwell Cultural Alliance, said it’s important to continue King’s legacy by uplifting the “superheroes” of communities and by encouraging civics at an early age. That involves informing young people about the social issues that affect them, including voting rights restrictions, said Blackwell, who is also a member of WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange (NICE) Program. She suggested high schools host voter registration parties when their students turn 18.

“We have to bring those boots-on-the-ground together to create this movement, a flash mob, that we need to make change in D.C.,” she said. “We need to begin to prepare our young people for what is coming down the line. We need to let them know that they are part of the solution and then we need you to flash mob for this solution.”

Panelist Brittany Smalls with the group One PA said for change to occur, there needs to be camaraderie among the people. She said Biden made promises during the election that have not yet been fulfilled, and believes more could be accomplished if more people came together to advocate for what they want.

“I think that when we’re thinking about moving forward and with the changes that we want to see in this government, we really have to have the mindset of how we can stick together and put our differences aside,” she said. “I think sometimes … we may not see the whole scope of the picture in the same way. But when we see something that’s very detrimental and critical to what’s happening in our society, we have to stay together and being together to stop this.”