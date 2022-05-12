Mad or nah? N.I.C.E. Stories

‘Mad or Nah?’: Extraordinary leak of U.S Supreme Court draft opinion

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

For more than a week now, the nation has been consumed by news of an extraordinary leak of a draft opinion at the Supreme Court, which forecast the overturning of Roe v Wade. The opinion, and the justices’ votes, could change before a ruling is made public.

Anger across the country is palpable, both at the leak itself, and the content of the opinion, which, if unchanged, will return abortion rights to states to decide. However, some have celebrated the breach of secrecy, implying the leaker is a hero of democracy.

P.O.C, a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to gather public opinion on the issue for this edition of Mad or Nah.

