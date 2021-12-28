Donate
Mad or nah? N.I.C.E. Stories

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to the newest indoor dining restrictions

Listen 5:05
People seated at the bar inside a restaurant.

People are seated at the bar inside a restaurant. (Danya Henninger/Billy Penn)

If you want to eat indoors in the City of Brotherly Love, you will have to be vaccinated come the New Year. Philadelphia health officials recently announced that beginning on Jan. 3, 2022, any establishment that sells food and drinks, including casinos and stadiums, will require proof of vaccination.

Roughly 30% of local businesses already have such a vaccine mandate in place. But others are worried that stricter restrictions will mean a decline in business.

P.O.C, a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to hear how residents are reacting to the forthcoming restrictions.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

Part of the series

You may also like

About Tamara Russell

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate