If you want to eat indoors in the City of Brotherly Love, you will have to be vaccinated come the New Year. Philadelphia health officials recently announced that beginning on Jan. 3, 2022, any establishment that sells food and drinks, including casinos and stadiums, will require proof of vaccination.

Roughly 30% of local businesses already have such a vaccine mandate in place. But others are worried that stricter restrictions will mean a decline in business.

P.O.C, a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to hear how residents are reacting to the forthcoming restrictions.