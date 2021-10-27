Mad or nah?

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to news that city is hyper-segregated

Listen 5.19
A photo of the Philadelphia skyline taken in October, 2021

Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

Philadelphia is known as the city of neighborhoods, and we seem to wear that title with great pride. But given how segregated these neighborhoods are, is it really anything to be proud of?

A new report from The Philadelphia Inquirer shows that the city’s position near the top of rankings of segregated places has stayed almost the same since 1980. And with many parts of the city seeing rapid gentrification, it seems neighborhoods aren’t being integrated, but rather swapping one racial group for another.

P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets to talk with residents about the lack of desegregation in Philadelphia.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

You may also like

About Tamara Russell

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate