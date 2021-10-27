Philadelphia is known as the city of neighborhoods, and we seem to wear that title with great pride. But given how segregated these neighborhoods are, is it really anything to be proud of?

A new report from The Philadelphia Inquirer shows that the city’s position near the top of rankings of segregated places has stayed almost the same since 1980. And with many parts of the city seeing rapid gentrification, it seems neighborhoods aren’t being integrated, but rather swapping one racial group for another.

P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets to talk with residents about the lack of desegregation in Philadelphia.