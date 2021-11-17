Vaccine Champion Program combats misinformation

And so let’s talk about the strategy that Philly Counts used to put information in community, describe it. And why does it work?

ISJ: So, it works, honestly, because we are on the ground. The best way to describe our office is we’re connecting the community with city resources. So we are really in these communities, building circles of support, with their trust, with their elected officials, with organizations that are already doing important work in the neighborhood. So we’re just giving people — giving organizations that residents [already] know, like, and trust ​​— this information.

And so Dr. Onuoha, you have been out here doing some of the trainings, doing some of the education. Talk about your work with FunTimes specifically.

Dr. Ngozi Onuoha [NO]: So with FunTimes sponsored by Independence Public Media Foundation, I’ve been out there talking to people about the benefits of the vaccine.

And FunTimes is an organization that has deep contacts within the African, African American, and Caribbean communities. How many folks do you guys get coming through there? And how has it been working specifically in those communities, getting that trusted information out?

NO: I think the program has been really good, and our target is to reach 25 community programs, and so far we’ve done about 14. I’ve also put out information on social media. We have over 20,000 people looking at those videos. And as we know, Philadelphia is really doing great in terms of its vaccination rates. I believe it’s at 70% and I think the information that we’re sharing has been very helpful. We’ve got very positive feedback on some of the programs and people are very encouraged.

And when you hear that, Imani, I mean, you talked about the trusted messenger program. What does it encompass as you guys try to reach other communities, including the communities that are connected to FunTimes?

ISJ: Right. So it’s about a 60 to 90 minute in-depth training, depending on how many questions people have, but it has been really powerful. We have trained, to date, 900 Vaccine Information Champions this year in about four different languages, including American Sign Language. So for us, it’s really about accessibility, making that information accessible to everyone.