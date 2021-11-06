15-year-old Philly entrepreneur appears on Shark Tank

That’s all right. So first of all, you got on Shark Tank! How in the world did that happen?

One of the producers, they had reached out to me in an email. This was about two years ago. You know, everything ended up happening now. You know, I feel like it’s the right time and everything like that, but we made it happen.

So this has been an evolution. For our listeners who may never have heard of you, you have a company called SPERGO. What do you guys do? Explain it.

SPERGO is a lifestyle, designer apparel company. … When I was 12 years old, I came up with the name SPERGO, combining the words “sports” and “heroes.” I added the GO at the end because SPERGO is for the go-getters and everything like that. But, you know, SPERGO is just a clothing brand promoting, like, positivity.

And the crazy part is I’ve seen everybody on social media dressing their babies in SPERGO. Tell me some of the folks you’ve been able to reach with your brand.

SPERGO has been supported by a lot of people like, you know, Da Baby, you know, Mr. Sean Diddy Combs, Lil Durk, Mr. Wallo267. Everybody been rocking SPERGO and we just, we growing every day.

I remember coming to your house. You had transformed your porch area into like a little boutique with all kinds of stacks. And then you guys outgrew that and had to get a warehouse. What was that like?

It was definitely like a great experience when I first got my warehouse because I always like spoke into existence that, you know, I was going to get a warehouse. One day I was going to get a store one day, you know. The porch was getting way, way, way, way too stacked up, you know, so we had to get a warehouse. And my first headquarters, you know, in the building, it was a store and a warehouse in the same building. That was great. You know, so everything was all together.

So what do you think makes SPERGO so different?

It’s like a young brand, you know? And also, like we got really like high quality, you know, for being like, you know, a young brand. Also, what makes SPERGO different? You know, I’m an ordinary kid, you know, doing extraordinary things.

How do you balance your business in school?

You know, I’m homeschooled, so it helps me manage my time because I travel a lot and different things like that.