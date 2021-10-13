Donate
Mad or nah? N.I.C.E. Stories

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to dirt bikers defying city ban

Listen 5:15
Young people riding ATVs through the streets of Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Young people riding ATVs through the streets of Philly. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Dirt bikers remain at large in Philadelphia despite a June bill from City Council that classified the vehicles as illegal and subject to confiscation. Philadelphia Police are tasked with enforcing this law, but it appears to be easier said than done. Dirt bikers are openly flouting the ban, and their apparent disregard for the rules remains a public safety concern.

P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents are reacting to dirt bikes remaining on the streets.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

Part of the series

You may also like

About Tamara Russell

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate