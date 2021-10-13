Dirt bikers remain at large in Philadelphia despite a June bill from City Council that classified the vehicles as illegal and subject to confiscation. Philadelphia Police are tasked with enforcing this law, but it appears to be easier said than done. Dirt bikers are openly flouting the ban, and their apparent disregard for the rules remains a public safety concern.

P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents are reacting to dirt bikes remaining on the streets.