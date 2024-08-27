Opera Philadelphia will offer all tickets for $11 all season long

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Opera Philadelphia has become the only major opera company in the country to launch a pay-what-you-wish model. All seats during the 2024–2025 season can be purchased for $11, with the option of paying more if the patron wishes.

Normally, a ticket can cost from $26 to $226.

“When it doesn’t cost $150 to have a prime seat at the opera — in fact, every ticket, from box to balcony from front row to last row, costs $11 or pick your price — that changes how we relate to opera,” said general director Anthony Roth Costanzo. “Who sits in those seats? That changes the stories we can tell.”

Costanzo is the Opera’s new director — he took over in June after David Devan stepped down — and decided a universally affordable price would democratize opera, and lead to fundamental changes in programming and marketing.

“We’re told in opera that you got to program “Carmen,” because everybody wants to come to “Carmen” and that’s how you’ll sell your tickets,” he said. “That limits us in some ways. This is not to say I don’t love “Carmen” like everybody else, but we don’t need to make every decision based on whether it will sell an expensive ticket.”