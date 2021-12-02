On Thursday evening, Nathalie Stutzmann makes her debut as the Philadelphia Orchestra’s new principal guest conductor, leading the musicians through Schubert’s 9th Symphony, and a newer work, “Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)” by the contemporary composer Missy Mazzoli.

Stutzmann has also recently been named the music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, beginning in 2022, making her only the second woman to lead a major American orchestra (after Marin Alsop).

A native of France now living in Switzerland, Stutzmann is not new to Philadelphia: She began her career as a contralto singer, appearing around the world for decades with major orchestras, including Philadelphia. In recent years, she has led the Philadelphia Orchestra as a guest conductor.

WHYY’s Arts and Culture Reporter Peter Crimmins spoke to Stutzmann about what she will bring to her role as principal guest conductor.

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity.

For the layperson, the person who does not follow orchestral music closely, what does the principal guest conductor do?

It’s actually the number two after the music director, which is a huge responsibility. You have to take care of the health of the orchestra, the sound of the orchestra. You are, of course, much more a part of the family.