Summer campers learn mindfulness, music techniques from Philadelphia Orchestra pros

Part of the experience at the camp is teaching kids mindfulness, as a tool for the students to both balance the stressors that come with pursuing a music career and to find their own sense of self as they pursue life after high school.

Students learn through dance lessons with Temple University professor Rhonda Moore and yoga taught by mindfulness counselor Maddie Fontaine.

Fontaine works with Sky Schools, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers and students practice self-care to manage stress.

“I’ve noticed when I’m going into schools that there’s this general sense of apathy, like kids just not caring and losing excitement and motivation and passion,” she said. “And I think that mindfulness can really help reinvigorate students and kids to have that sense of awe and wonder about the world and then actually inspire them to go out and do the things that they want to do and give them the courage that they can do that.”

Music director Don Liuzzi said mindfulness is a key tenant of great musicianship.

“You have to be kind of like a window where light goes through you and the music just goes through you,” he said. “And so mindfulness is all about being present. And in the meditation, part of mindfulness is really letting go of past or future or judgments or self-criticisms and just letting your best happen.”

Liuzzi says he and other musicians at the camp will try and mentor students afterward to make sure they reach their full potential.

Kinney also brought in Louis Scaglione, president and music director of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute, one of the nation’s oldest community music education and youth orchestra performance programs.

He said he was motivated to join the program to help kids fill in some of the music learning gaps that arose during the school year.

“It’s important to bring them out to a place as beautiful as the Stables at Fox Crossing to participate in music learning combined with the mindfulness activities,” he said, “… in order to refine their center and refine their balance, as it were, so that they could go back home after a week of doing this and really bring this level of renewed spirit and mind to their school and to their school work and the school year and their music learning that’s to come.”

The most popular part of the camp for the kids, according to Denise Kinney, has been the grooming and grazing of the horses on the property, designed to relax the students and put them in a comfortable headspace to play music.

“They stand in line for the horses, and none of them have touched a horse. I was surprised when I would teach them to lead. … Some of them were pretty good, but none of them had done anything. And last night, they did all the feeding for 40 horses,” she said. “They had a blast.”

Kera McCarthy, a rising senior and violinist from Northeast Philly, said at first, the concept of merging meditation, music, and horses didn’t make much sense to her.

“But then after experiencing two or three days of it now, I see the connection. It’s like we’re all so focused on our instruments. That’s what we do,” she said. “Then the mindfulness helps you step away and also focus on that. And then horses are just a completely different area that also connected mindfulness through that.”

McCarthy said she missed out on multiple auditions because of the pandemic, but feels much better prepared for them now, since Music and Mindfulness hosted Philadelphia Orchestra cellist Yumi Kendall to talk to the campers about best preparing for auditions.

“What I learned was, don’t do the audition because you want to be the best or you just want to go to the place. Do it for yourself, for the piece of music,” she said. “Also, not to get too stuck in your head in the moment, because we all do so much preparation leading up to it and when you’re actually there, just focus on giving the best performance you can give and not what others are thinking about you.”

McCarthy said she’s excited to have made valuable connections and friendships with kids she otherwise never would have met, and she looks forward to incorporating mindfulness and breathing techniques into her everyday life moving forward.

Campers will spend the rest of the week learning mindfulness techniques, grooming horses at the stables, and practicing as a chamber orchestra.

On Sunday, the kids will play one final concert together and meet the donors who sponsored them to attend the camp. Kinney doesn’t plan on running the camp next summer, since it was principally designed to help students through this COVID-affected summer. But she, Liuzzi, and Scaglione all hope the kids will be able to incorporate mindfulness into their everyday lives, and make the most of the invaluable mentorship connections, both of which are vital to succeeding as a musician and in post-high school life as a whole.