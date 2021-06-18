South and West Philly come together in ‘Pass Over’ before its Broadway debut

“Pass Over,” a play about two Black men trying to leave a street corner without getting harassed or abused by police, will debut on Broadway in August, as part of the Great White Way’s reopening after having been shut down for the pandemic.

This month, two local theater companies with similar names – Theatre Exile in South Philadelphia, and Theatre in the X in West Philadelphia – are producing their own version of “Pass Over,” performed outdoors in Hawthorne Park in South Philly.

Director Ozzie Jones has not seen the Broadway production developed at the Lincoln Center, but suspects the Philly version will be rawer, and probably funnier.

“I doubt that production is very naughty, in a Monty Python way, and deals with the humor in a very aggressive way,” said Jones. “I have a feeling they’re going to be more – this is the wrong word, but I can’t think of a better word – they’re going to be more serious.”

On the surface, “Pass Over” takes cues from the Samuel Beckett play “Waiting for Godot,” wherein two people meet under a tree and wait for a person named Godot, whom they have never before met, and who never comes. Godot is often interpreted as God. In “Pass Over” the two characters meet under a streetlight and wait for an opportunity to leave the block.