The recovery of Philadelphia regional theaters is entering its third act, and problems keep escalating.

Since the 2020 pandemic shutdown, the performing arts industry has been struggling to meet shifting audience behaviors. Then, this spring, the Trump administration eliminated most federal funding for the arts.

Now, SEPTA has begun its first round of planned elimination of certain bus and train routes due to budgetary shortfalls, including a 9 p.m. curfew for Regional Rail service.

About 30% of Philadelphia’s theater audiences take public transportation to and from performances, according to a new report by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance.

“That suburbanite is drawn to a city experience — ‘Let’s go to the theater!’ — and they might take Regional Rail. Well, they can’t take Regional Rail because of the curfew,” said Patricia Wilson Aden, the alliance’s president and CEO.

“Which means that the multiplier effect — you go to the theater and then go out to dinner and all of that — that’s not going to happen,” she said.

The alliance conducted this survey both in-person at theaters and online, at the request of local theaters. It follows a larger study conducted by PA Humanities, called CultureCheck, which was released a month ago. That study showed that audience participation in the general arts and culture sector is recovering from the pandemic slump, except for the performing arts, which significantly lags behind.

Regional theaters wanted a study that focuses specifically on their operations. Audiences are incrementally coming back, with 71% of theaters seeing more people than last year. But only 41% of theaters have recovered to prepandemic levels. By comparison, 71% of museums and libraries are now at prepandemic levels.