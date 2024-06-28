What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Roughly 100 people gathered at a presidential debate watch party in Roxborough on Thursday to support the Biden-Harris campaign.

The crowd was vocal, often cheering for Biden, and laughing at Trump, including when the former president said he left the economy in better shape than he found it when he first took office in 2016.

Philadelphia Councilmembers Anthony Phillips, Quetcy Lozada and Rue Landau; state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta; state Sen. Sharif Street; and Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware were among the audience.

The event was historic, the first between a sitting president and a former president. They are the oldest candidates in a general election. One of them is a convicted felon, another first.

Most there thought Biden had done a good job.

“He’s got some strong points,” said Biden campaign volunteer and North Philly resident David Evans.

Evans, who runs a nonprofit called Block by Block Philly, says reproductive health care and voting rights are his top issues this election.

He said Biden, 81, could have gone after Trump, 78, stronger on some points.

“He’s struggling a little bit with his rebuttals, but overall I think he’s got some really key points,” he said.

Philadelphia resident Sylvia Eve agreed.

“He seems a bit subdued but I think he is effectively getting across his message,” she said.

Eve added that she thought Biden’s demeanor showed restraint.

“He kept his calm even though it was apparent that Trump was intentionally trying to gaslight him and make him upset and discredit his efforts,” she said. “But Joe kept his cool, and Trump was unsuccessful at, I guess, painting him as a villain.”