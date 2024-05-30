What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Pennsylvania has become a regular stomping ground for President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But the nation’s two top leaders appeared in a rare joint campaign visit to Philadelphia to shore up the Black vote.

From education to infrastructure and economics, the duo made their rounds to convince the American people that they were the right candidates for the job. And they are taking their message directly to Black voters.

The President and Vice President, joined by members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), gathered to officially launch their new initiative, ‘Black Voters for Biden-Harris,’ at a rally at Girard College in Philly.

The re-election effort’s push to get the Black vote is part of a national organizing plan to increase outreach to Black voters, which they say “are the backbone” of their campaign and were instrumental in their 2020 win.

Biden referred to his opponent, former President Trump, as unhinged and a loser at one point in his speech.

“Because Black Americans voted in 2020, Kamala and I are President of the United States, and with your vote in 2024, we are going to make Donald Trump a loser again,” said Biden as the crowd applauded and chanted, “four more years.”

Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta was among those in attendance, which included Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore, Philadelphia’s first Black female Mayor, Cherelle Parker, and other prominent Black figures who came to support Biden and Harris.

Key administration initiatives they say helped Black people include expanding the Affordable Care Act, which saved millions of Americans an additional $800 a year in premiums. Biden touts investing $16 billion in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and keeping his promise that no one should be in jail for using or possessing marijuana. “I pardoned thousands of people incarcerated for the mere possession of marijuana,” Biden said.

Biden also doubled down on his fight to provide student loan forgiveness and said it will benefit Black borrowers the most, “So far, I’ve relieved student debt for nearly 5 million Americans — a significant number are Black borrowers so you can chase your dreams, start a family, buy a first home, start a business, and so much more.”

Biden and Harris both acknowledged that the gun violence epidemic seen across the country is one of the nation’s biggest challenges. “Knowing that today in America gun violence is the number one cause of the death of the children of America, not car accidents, not cancer, (but) gun violence,” said Harris, who also said, “Black Americans are ten times as likely to be the victim of gun homicide.”