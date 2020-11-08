‘He fought hard’: Walter Wallace Jr. eulogized at emotional funeral service

Friends, family, and politicians gathered Saturday morning at National Temple Baptist Church in North Philadelphia for the funeral of Walter Wallace Jr., the Black man slain by two Philadelphia police officers in late October.

The service painted a fuller picture of Wallace, whose sudden death at age 27 sparked protests and unrest throughout the city.

Wallace’s family said he was suffering a mental breakdown at the time two police officers encountered and eventually shot him in front of his mother outside his West Philadelphia home.

While speakers acknowledged Wallace’s mental health struggles, they described him as a father, husband and son who exuded warmth and charisma.

Family described Wallace as a prankster, an avid reader and a “bootleg handyman” who would try to fix things for friends in need.

“We never saw Walt as having a disability,” said a family friend who eulogized Wallace. “We saw the man who fought hard through it and did so with his best ability.”

Cynthia Jefferson, Wallace’s former teacher and an extended relative, said Wallace was much more than his mental health struggles.

“We all have disabilities,” she said. “We all have something wrong.”