Eric Garner’s mother joins Wallace family to call for more police training and new crisis hotline

The family of Walter Wallace Jr. and their lawyer gathered outside City Hall on Friday to make their first public statement since the city released body camera footage from the police officers who shot and killed Wallace last week.

Absent was Wallace’s mother, who attorney Shaka Johnson said hasn’t been able to get out of bed after witnessing her son’s death. In her place stood Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, a Black man killed by police in New York City six years ago.

“They both had their sons treated like animals by the people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Johnson said. “She can speak in a way no one else in attendance today can.”

Joined by several community advocates, the Wallace family pleaded for the city to implement a better system to respond to mental health emergencies — one that is, ideally, altogether separate from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Rev. Mark Tyler, pastor at Mother Bethel AME Church, suggested there could be a separate number Philadelphians can call for mental health emergencies, and have 911 reserved for violent crimes.

In New York this June, Carr watched as lawmakers signed a bill named after her son, which made it a felony for an officer to use a chokehold unless they’re protecting their own life. After yet another police killing of a Black man, this one in Philadelphia, she said wants to see more legislative change.

Especially when it comes to people with mental illnesses.

“We have to stop the police from being the first responders,” Carr said. “They shoot first and ask questions later.”