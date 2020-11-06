Trainings must tackle racism

Jordan said she believes that officers tend to target Black neighborhoods within the city and not other whiter areas. Crime happens everywhere but she said she sees more police in her neighborhood.

In Wallace’s case, police were not responding to a call about a criminal action. In one of the 911 calls, a woman who identified herself as Wallace’s sister requested medics explaining that her brother was being violent toward her parents. No weapons were involved she said, but “my dad said he’s about to faint and my mom’s blood pressure is all the way up.”

Jordan said racism made her neighbors a target.

“Violence is all throughout the city,” she said. “We’re always going to be a target. Nothing has changed.”

The Cobbs Creek woman also thinks officers should make a point to get to know the neighbors. If officers don’t have that inclination, then the training that she proposes won’t amount to much.

“You can [give them] all the training in the world,” Jordan said. “But stop sending other [races] to our community that don’t want to know how we live, how we think, how we act, how we walk, or how we talk.”

Even with these ideas, she’s not optimistic about the future.

“I’m fearful for my two grandsons, I have nieces, I have nephews,” she said. “It’s not just about the gender, it’s about being Black.”

Involve mental-health professionals

John White, the CEO and president of The Consortium, a neighborhood-based mental health center, already knew that Walter Wallace Jr.’s death could have been avoided. But after seeing the video, he witnessed how unnecessary the use of force was.

“He had a four-inch pocket knife,” he said, describing the knife in a way that has not been confirmed by police. “A Taser would have sufficed. But they didn’t equip them. They didn’t provide the police officers the tools necessary to do their jobs.”

Although he emphasized that this incident could have happened anywhere, it still hit close to home. He grew up three blocks from where the shooting took place at 61st and Locust Streets. He felt this could have been avoided if they were contacted and were able to intervene.

The Consortium knew Wallace and his family as clients but when they made their fateful 911 calls, no one from the Police Department thought to connect with the neighborhood-based mental health center.

“That highlights the problem,” said White, formerly a state representative, Pennsylvania’s secretary of welfare, and a city councilmember. “The lack of coordination, lack of collaboration, and clearly a lack of communication.”

The video revealed that the officers did not take any steps to deescalate the situation before one officer tells another to shoot and the officer pulls the trigger.

“I don’t understand why you are able to put two police officers in a neighborhood where, in the event they feel threatened, they only have one way out: and that’s to use their gun,” White said.

The two officers who killed Wallace didn’t have more than three years of experience.

White mentioned that mental health professionals from The Consortium have intervened in 1,200 cases. Of those cases, only six resulted in arrests and none resulted in deaths, he said.

But race still plays a role.

“I think everything points to the fact there is a propensity for police to respond in a more violent manner when it comes to a situation involving Black men,” he said.

Yet White stressed that the police gunfire that took Wallace’s life could have happened anywhere in the city.

“This is not just about West Philadelphia,” he said. “This is a citywide problem. It can magnify itself at any time when you fail to provide the expertise necessary to resolve these situations.”

More screenings and more officers

Charlene Raglan, 49, lives nearby. She described feeling disgusted since she first heard about the death of Wallace last week. The video only exacerbated her feelings.

“They could have done something to avoid taking that man’s life,” she said.

She said she thinks officers should be better screened to determine if they have the mental capacity to be in high-intensity situations.

In her eyes, there’s a two-step solution: She wants more trained officers on the ground and to see those officers engage with the community in ways that help build trust and empathy, similar to Jordan’s idea.

“I think that would eliminate all this nonsense that’s going on,” she said.

She said she remembers a time when police would walk around the neighborhood and create relationships with her neighbors.

“I’m not saying they need to know everyone by name, but they should know who [the residents] are and their circumstances,” Raglan said. “They need to come and interact with us more.”