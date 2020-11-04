Officials plan to release body camera footage today from the two police officers who shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia in late October.

In a joint statement issued last week, Philly Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said they hope releasing the video will help the city heal from the incident, which sparked daily protests ahead of an already chaotic election.

“Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city,” the trio said in a joint statement, which was also signed by the Wallace family. “The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible.”

Also released will be tape from the 911 calls that brought police to the Wallace residence near 61st and Locust streets on Oct. 27.

Officials said both footage and tape would be released by the end of the business day Wednesday, though it remains unclear whether pending election results could alter those plans.