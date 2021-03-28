Suburban lawmaker reintroduces ‘Breonna’s Law’ to ban no-knock warrants

State Sen. Tim Kearney, who represents parts of Delaware and Chester counties, has reintroduced Breonna’s Law in the Pennsylvania legislature.

“It’s a law, essentially, which would prohibit police from using no-knock warrants — which, of course, led to Breonna [Taylor’s] death in Kentucky a little over a year ago,” Kearney said.

Taylor was killed by plainclothes police officers in her Louisville apartment as they were executing a no-knock warrant, a search warrant that allows police to enter spaces without announcing themselves.

If passed, Senate Bill 296 would require law enforcement to knock and make themselves known when serving a warrant. In addition, officers would have to wear body cameras and clothing that identifies them as law enforcement.

Kearney, a Democrat, introduced the bill last year, but the Republican leadership in the Senate did not give it a vote.

“And so, this year, when we reintroduced it, we’re making more of an effort to reach out to some of our Republican colleagues to co-sponsor — which, as of yet hasn’t happened, but we’re still trying,” Kearney said.