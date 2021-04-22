After Chauvin verdict, Philly mothers who lost children to violence want change here

Aleida Garcia said she had a familiar “pins and needles” feeling Tuesday afternoon while awaiting the verdict in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. It was similar to what she experienced while sitting in a courtroom waiting for the verdict of the man who killed her son in Philadelphia.

“When I heard the [Chauvin] verdict, I felt the same way, the sense that, you know, there is when you get justice for someone you love or someone we care about, it is a sort of a victory,” said Garcia. “But in a lot of ways, it’s a hollow victory because at some point, you know, you realize that the person isn’t going to come back.”

While Chauvin was found guilty on three counts for the murder of George Floyd, her son was killed by a civilian with a gun.

Garcia, the founder of the National Homicide Justice Alliance, joined other Philadelphia mothers who had lost children to gun violence in the city for a virtual press conference on Wednesday. It was billed as a way to honor Floyd and take a moment to share a collective sigh of relief that Chauvin was held accountable for pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes.

The event also called attention to escalating violence in Philadelphia, an issue that has prompted residents to call for the city to take action through protests, rallies, and even multiple hunger strikes.