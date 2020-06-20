Mother of Antwon Rose II applauds confidential police hiring database, but does it go far enough?

The proposal has the support of major police departments and unions as well Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who said it was the culmination of months of work with Black lawmakers.

Though a positive step forward, the database does little to further public accountability and transparency, experts say.

That’s in contrast to New York and New Jersey, states that are beginning to make some officer misconduct information — long shielded as confidential personnel records — available to the public.

Elizabeth Randol, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, applauded the database proposal, but noted 13 states make that information available to the public, which the current legislation would not do.

“It is difficult to recommend solutions if these problems remain in a black box,” Randol told lawmakers during hearings on police reform this week.

David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh and law enforcement expert, agreed the public should know how well a police department is responding to misconduct complaints, and said other states have not had issues after disclosing the information.

“There is no other way to say it: This lack of transparency to the public must change,” Harris told lawmakers. “All of this information is of real concern to members of the public, and the workings of the system that it illustrates is perhaps more important than what might be learned by records of any individual investigation. Yet, most of this information has remained unavailable to the public.”

The bill does make available under the state’s open-records law “hiring reports” that must be compiled if a department chooses to hire an applicant with a criminal conviction or “final or binding disciplinary action” for wrongdoing, including excessive force, discrimination, and sexual abuse.

The Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission, which sets statewide training and certification standards, will determine how detailed those reports will be.

“Those regulations will be strong and if not I am going to keep pushing them,” said Rep. Chris Rabb (D., Philadelphia), whose own database legislation was amended into the current version. “If this doesn’t do what it is supposed to do, then it was just a big waste of time. It will only anger people more — and I will be among them. It will be a farce.”

Timothy Uhrich — an attorney for Michael Rosfeld, the ex-officer who fatally shot Rose — said his client had only minor misconduct, including a traffic accident, to note when he was hired by the East Pittsburgh Police Department. According to Uhrich, Rosfeld disclosed to East Pittsburgh how he left a previous job as an officer at the University of Pittsburgh: The school presented Rosfeld with a termination memorandum after he arrested three men outside a bar, including the son of a vice chancellor, Uhrich said, leading Rosfeld to resign.

Two of the men arrested sued, saying they were unjustly detained. That suit was later dismissed. Rosfeld is suing the University of Pittsburgh over his departure.

“There is this prevailing notion that East Pittsburgh [Police Department] did not do a proper background check into Michael, which is the furthest thing from the truth,” Uhrich said.

A jury acquitted Rosfeld of all charges in Rose’s death. The case was prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, something Rose’s mother objected to.

“Most victims in this situation are looking for an outside entity, with no allies, no communications, no friendships,” Rose’s mother, Kenney, said.

She believes similar cases should be handled by the U.S. Department of Justice. In Pennsylvania, most officer-involved shootings are investigated by local police and prosecuted by the county’s district attorney’s office, Shapiro told lawmakers this week. Cases are referred to the attorney general’s office when there is a conflict of interest or if the county does not have the resources to prosecute.

Sen. Art. Haywood (D., Philadelphia) is the sponsor of a bill that would direct these cases to a special prosecutor instead, an idea he first put forth after the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, two Black men who died at the hands of police.

Currently, the measure would direct the attorney general to appoint someone within his office to investigate police killings.

“Local district attorneys every day work with police in order to prosecute criminals,” Haywood said. “So getting the separation, getting the distance, [and] eliminating bias are all part of the desire to have independence.”