The people who raised the money to put a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo near City Hall say they want it back now that it has been removed.

Amid rumors it might be melted down, attorney George Bochetto says the Frank L. Rizzo Monument Committee filed for a temporary restraining order to prevent anything from happening to the statue. The city removed the bronze statue overnight in early June after crowds of protesters kept trying to pull it down.

“We’re afraid they are going to destroy the statue, we won’t be able to recover it. There are many many people in the community who are part of the monument committee that would like to recover the statue, store it safely and display it privately,” Bochetto said.

For years activists have been calling for the city to remove the statue because of Rizzo’s record of brutality while police commissioner and mayor. Mayor Jim Kenney pledged to do so, but the timeline for removing it kept getting delayed. But once protesters drawn to the streets after the death of George Floyd kept trying to pull the statue down on their own, Kenney accelerated the plan.