Opera Philadelphia has been embracing the pandemic moment by making ambitiously cinematic digital content in lieu of its usual staged operas. The company’s subscription-based online video channel features newly commissioned opera works written specifically for the camera. The New York Times called the company a “pacesetter for virtual performance.”

“We really looked at this moment as a moment to redefine arts engagement,” said John Orr of Arts-Reach, which helps cultural organizations make their content more widely accessible, particularly to people with disabilities. “If the arts weren’t built accessible originally, this was a really good moment to take a step forward in a much more intentional, accessible way to create equitable engagement.”

During the pandemic, Arts-Reach partnered with several organizations in Philadelphia – such as the Mütter Museum, Eastern State Penitentiary, and the Magic Gardens – to make videos about themselves. The videos feature a representative of the organization describing their space and exhibitions in detail for the benefit of the visually impaired. For the hearing impaired, the videos are both subtitled and interpreted into sign language.

The video by the Magic Gardens features its education and outreach manager Olivia Edlund describing the mosaics of broken pottery, bicycle parts, doll heads, and toilet that make up the immersive environment created by artist Isaiah Zagar.

“She described every detail in what it looked like,” said Hillary McFadden. Both blind and on the autism spectrum, she accessed the descriptive online video from her home in Harrisburg. “I think visiting might be even better because you get to feel the stuff.”

These videos do not have high-quality production values. They tend to be a simple, one-shot talking head with occasional cutaways to illustrative photos or graphics. Orr wanted to show cultural organizations that online content does not need to cost a lot of money to be effective.

“It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it does have to be available. You can’t just leave out, you know, 16% of Philadelphia’s population,” said Orr, referring to the number of people living with disabilities in the city.

If organizations decide to keep producing online content after the pandemic lifts, Orr believes they can shrink a divide between Philadelphia cultural organizations and those residents who feel alienated from them, not just people with disabilities but also people of color, low-income people, and immigrants.

“There’s a pretty long history of arts and culture organizations being run by people of privilege and wealth and power, and that power and privilege exudes through the organization,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in Philadelphia who don’t have that privilege and don’t have that power and don’t feel comfortable in those spaces. The idea that museums or cultural organizations can be community hubs for people is only true if we create a neutral playing field. And right now, that’s just not the case.”

That cultural divide has been on the mind of David Devan since well before the pandemic. For years the executive director of Opera Philadelphia has been trying to democratize opera, to make it culturally accessible to a wider range of people.

“I’m talking about making sure that we are producing it in a way that was relevant to our life experiences,” said Devan. “We were having dialogues with communities that make up Philadelphia and communities that have not had their stories told, have not been involved in the creative process. Some of that work met our stage.”

In Opera Philadelphia’s annual festival that opens its season every fall, new operas have premiered about Alzheimer’s Disease, the MOVE bombing in West Philadelphia, and teenagers using social media to broadcast their fatal shootout with police in Russia.

When Devan moved into digital film production for the pandemic, along came the company mission to broaden the traditional scope of opera. The channel has featured a new work by composer Tyshawn Sorey inspired in part by the killing of George Floyd, and upcoming is a new work by composer Angélica Negrón set in the world of drag, starring drag performer Sasha Velour.

“What the channel’s done for us is, first of all — there’s a section of the traditional audience that’s watching it, which is great. They’re going on a new journey,” said Devan. “We’re also seeing growth from the Philadelphia market, both generationally and new-to-opera people that have never been in our theaters, subscribing to the channel.”

Devan plans to continue the digital channel once the pandemic has lifted. Devan does not expect all audiences to be comfortable returning to in-person theater until late 2021 or 2022. By then, audience behaviors will likely have changed in ways he cannot predict. Digital content may lead the way.

“We don’t know what happens to people after they’ve been locked up for 18 to 24 months,” he said. “We don’t know what their tastes are going to be.”