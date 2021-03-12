Micky James has created a historical anomaly: a 2020 live rock album.

During the pandemic shutdown when all live music venues were shuttered – and remain shuttered still – “Micky James Live at the Met: the Philadelphia Special” was recorded over the winter at the Metropolitan Opera House on North Broad Street, and released in February 2021.

The release is an eight-song EP and video performed from the stage of the Met, with its 3,500 seats empty. The four-piece band formed a circle facing each other, with James wrapped in gold-glitter fringe and bell bottoms. He wails and moans and struts across the stage.

The fifth member is the cameraman, weaving in and out of the circle of musicians in a choreographed dance that captures the high points of the music.

It’s loud, propulsive, and outlandish. At one point, the band is building toward a crescendo and James cries out, “Hey, Philly! You all right?,” which presumably would have brought cheers from the crowd, had one been present.

“I think we’re really just feeding off each other’s electricity,” said James in a Zoom interview from Princeton, N.J., where he grew up. “I thought it felt special for us to play to each other, and then you get glimpses of this empty opera house.”

James had been the frontman of the band Karma Killers, a punk-infused, pop-rock band that found moderate success before it broke up in 2017. As a solo artist, James leaned into T. Rex and MC5 influences to get a more over-the-top glam sound and stage presence.

But then the pandemic hit. Strutting doesn’t work as well when there’s nobody there to watch. James launched a series of web videos where he played solo covers, like ABBA’s “S.O.S.” and the Strokes “Someday.” He called it Mick at Nite, a play on Nickelodeon’s Nick at Nite with TV-inspired visuals: James would green screen himself into the set of Friends, or into Jetsons animation.

Despite all the pivots musicians have taken in the past year to find an audience, playing digital live streams pale against the energy of a live rock audience. James’ solution was to simply pretend one is there, then let it all hang out.