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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed legislation this week that aims to protect ratepayers as the increasing demand for data centers threatens a surge in electricity bills.

The goal of the new legislation is to prevent data centers from passing on the costs of required infrastructure expansion and energy usage to residential customers.

Specifically, the new law creates a separate ratepayer class for data centers to prevent energy costs from being passed down to other utility customers. The bill also requires data centers to pay for the electrical and clean energy infrastructure upgrades they create.

“For too long, New Jersey families have paid the price for poor oversight, outdated policies, and rising demand on our electric grid by unchecked actors,” Sherrill said in a statement. “Today, we’re putting money back into people’s pockets while holding utility companies and large data centers accountable through stronger oversight and smarter incentives that will drive down costs and strengthen our grid.”

The measure comes as the price of electricity is soaring. Though freezing weather conditions contributed to high utility bills this past winter, rate hikes have also been driven by a supply-and-demand imbalance, slow construction of new energy-generation infrastructure and an increased power demand from data centers.

PJM Interconnection, which manages the region’s electrical grid, has pointed to the increase in data centers as a reason for higher electricity bills.

Data centers, operated by big tech companies, house large computer servers necessary to power the growth of online processing, storage and artificial intelligence. While they have been around since the mid-20th century, the acceleration of AI has boosted demand for more energy and larger sites.