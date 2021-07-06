A block party launches Arts Recovery Week in Philly

Raheem Manning has done what nobody ever did before: he blocked off 33rd Street at Cecil B. Moore, right at the edge of East Fairmount Park, for a block party.

“33rd Street has never been blocked off for a block party,” he said. “I talked to a resident, she says she’s been here 25 years, and her mother had the house, so they’ve been here 70 years as a family and no one’s ever blocked off 33rd for a block party.”

A series of cultural and performance events is being staged this week, with events across the city scheduled each day through Saturday. Arts and Culture Recovery Week, part of City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas’ Illuminate the Arts initiative, is a way to highlight the importance of the arts in Philadelphia during a time when the city’s art sector has suffered from the pandemic.

A lineup of dancers, rappers, and poets from across the city performed Monday at 33rd and Cecil B. Moore, on the edge of East Fairmount Park.