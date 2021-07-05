How to shape independent artisans into a business network

Two Pennsylvania artisan-support organizations — one in Philadelphia, the other in Pittsburgh — are collaborating on a statewide initiative to track and support thousands of small independent businesses that make things.

CraftNOW, a Philadelphia organization that chiefly presents the work of craft artists in the city through an annual festival and symposium, has teamed up with the Creative Business Accelerator, which supports entrepreneurial artists in Pittsburgh, to form the Keystone Alliance for Creative Economies and Entrepreneurship, or KACEE.

Launched in March, KACEE’s two-prong goals are first to survey and track “makers” — small businesses, often with sole proprietors, that make one-of-a-kind things like furniture, jewelry, ceramics, etc. — and then offer support by way of business coaching, peer networks, and help finding sources of capital.

“Any creative entrepreneur has to be very savvy with marketing, sales, distribution, spreadsheets, finances,” said Leila Cartier, executive director of CraftNOW. “Way too many things beyond what their original goal was, which was to make objects.”

Among recipients of the support is Remark Glass, a glass-blowing studio in South Philadelphia that exclusively uses recycled glass.

One of Remark’s co-founders is Danielle Ruttenberg. When she was studying glass at Tyler School of Art at Temple University, she saw there was a huge amount of glass in the municipal recycling stream, but she could use none of it as part of her art practice at school.

Commercial glass, such as wine bottles and jam jars, is made to be heated, molded, and cooled as quickly as possible to keep a factory production line moving. Studio art glass, on the other hand, is designed to cool slowly, to give the artist more time to shape it by hand and end up with a more perfect finish.