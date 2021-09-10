Soaring above an alley, ContraFuerte surprises and delights

When Miguel Horn completed installing his public sculpture for a new hotel in Center City two weeks ago, he and the property developer were planning to install lighting and clean up the garbage-filled alleyway before the official ribbon-cutting for Contrafuerte later this month.

But the world would not wait that long.

The piece, showing eight larger than life figures holding up a bridge ramp into a parking garage, has already been around the globe via Instagram, online arts influencers, and blogs. Spanning over the otherwise inhospitable Cuthbert Street alley filled with pungent dumpsters and loading docks, the piece offers an element of surprise that is both intimate and aspirational: the two clusters of figures appear to be bodily supporting one another as they collectively lift the bridge.

When asked by a reporter what the piece means, artist Miguel Horn lobbed the question right back.

“Everybody comes up here and asks me, ‘What is it?’ I find it more interesting hearing everybody’s individual take on what it is,” he said. “It’s a group struggle, but there’s also the individuals within that. I think the way people relate to that connects with their own internal struggles and experiences.”