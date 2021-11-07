Eberle said no damage was done to the pier itself, due in part to its design – the electrical and mechanical elements of the pier are installed high off ground – and due to luck.

“No debris smashed any of our windows, but could have,” said Eberle. “There are all these things that could have gone wrong, but didn’t.”

The pier’s most vulnerable elements are its artworks. The renovation in 2018 made the pier into an arts destination with several shipping containers converted into modular studios for resident artists, and regularly programmed exhibitions, performances, and craft vendors inside the partially enclosed space.

Some of the lower-level shipping-container studios were inundated with water, causing minor damage to artwork stored there. The “Voices and Visionaries” exhibition, featuring seven regional artists of color who largely self-curated themselves, emerged relatively unscathed.

Many of the sculptural works were made to withstand a certain amount of stress. Mei-ling Hom’s hand-woven baskets on caster wheels, planted with tea trees and covered with sculpted chicken wire, got rolled around by the river water, but remained upright. Taji Ra’oof Nahl created a bundle of long, tin cylinders suspended above a Persian rug, called “Turn of Events/ Warmongers.” The rug got soaked and the tin elements were dragged a few feet by the water, but nothing that could not be righted.

Other artists, coincidentally, referenced water and debris in their works. Lucia Garzon’s “Rise” features a twin mattress bed and cheap metal bed frame placed under a plastic canopy that leaks, referencing the conditions of immigrant laborers. Any visible watermarks are intentional, not due to the river flood.

Jermaine Ollivierre laid out car parts – tires, bumpers, headlights, etc – into the shape of a car, and covered them with old, dirty clothes, suggesting the life of someone living out of their car – a tableau of a “complicated American landscape, which depicts beautiful and deplorable moments interwoven into the fabric of society,” as the artist wrote in a statement.

When the river rose, the staff of Cherry Street Pier picked up all the clothes in Ollivierre’s sculpture and moved them to higher ground. They have been returned, and the artist plans to return to the pier to rearrange all the elements. Residual flood debris will likely fit into his original vision.

Syd Carpenter created an installation of sculptural works based on farms owned by Black farmers, bathed in the light of projected photographs. The piece was not touched by the flood, but a tell-tale water line where the river left a ring of dirt shows how close it came.