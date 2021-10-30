Flooding leaves part of Philadelphia’s Penn’s Landing under water; I-95 exit closed

Officials said the flooding was mainly on Columbus Boulevard from Lehigh to Washington avenues. Police urged motorists to avoid the area.

“Don’t drive past barricades,” said Brad Rudolph, a spokesperson for PennDOT. “We saw a lot with Ida, if we closed bridges or roadways people would just drive around them. It’s a very dangerous situation and ties up emergency personnel… they have to make rescues. The best thing you can do is to sit out during the storm.”

Earlier in the day, crews spent hours clearing inlets and addressing drainage concerns to avoid massive flood damage, especially nearly two months after Hurricane Ida brought record flooding across the region.