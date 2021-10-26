Nor’easter slams N.J. with high winds, flooding, and power outages

Transit and road conditions

New Jersey state troopers had already responded to 188 accidents and 81 motorist calls Tuesday morning. There have also been numerous weather-related delays on roadways, and periodic closures.

“If you’re out on our roads and come across a flooded section, please just turn around,” Murphy said. “Please remember the tragic lessons again learned from Ida. Flooded roads can have currents swift enough to wash your car and its passengers away.”

Officials also warned against approaching downed power lines, either on foot or in their cars.

While Commissioner of New Jersey’s Department of Transportation, Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, said road crews have already been deployed, she warned that closures could be unpredictable.

“I think the best way to characterize flooding is it can be intermittent based on the rainfall,” she said. “So a road that is open now can be closed later. It can reopen and be closed again. It’s a very, very dynamic situation.”

Gutierrez-Scaccetti also emphasized the importance of following the speed limit to avoid hydroplaning and to protect road crews.

At present, New Jersey Transit is running according to regular train schedules, except for a partial suspension of service on the Raritan Valley line.

Bus routes in South Jersey have been unaffected, though in North Jersey they are operating according to predetermined flood routes

“We’ll get through this as we do every other storm,” said president of the Board of Public Utilities Joe Fiordaliso. “And I am just wishing, as I’m sure all of you are, that someday maybe we’ll just have a regular rainstorm. We don’t seem to get those much anymore. And that’s something I think the president talked about yesterday and our governor talked about yesterday. Climate change is real. And we have to work to mitigate as much of it as we possibly can. Otherwise, we’re going to be here before you more frequently than we’d like to be.”

So far, the storm has not caused any delays on SEPTA in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.