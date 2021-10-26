Donate

Nor’easter to bring more rain to Philly region

    By
  • Karen Rogers, 6abc
    • October 26, 2021

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says the Philadelphia region will continue to see rain at times today with winds increasing late today and tonight.

Tuesday

Heavy rain continues through the early morning hours with Flash Flood concerns east of the city. Never drive through flooded water. It doesn’t rain all day. There will be a lull in the action where there’s just some rain in spots. The wind picks up this afternoon and another round of wind-driven rain returns tonight. Winds gust up to 30mph with some stronger gusts at the coast. High: 63.

Wednesday

A few early morning showers are possible. It’s still windy under mostly cloudy skies. High 68.

Thursday

Finally some improvement, with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. High 64.

Friday

Another storm approaches the area bringing more rain, potentially steady at times later in the day. High 62.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers possible. High 64.

Sunday

Clouds and some sun for the trick or treaters with a shower possible. High 62.

Monday

November begins with mostly sunny skies and a pleasant high of 63.

