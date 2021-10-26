Nor’easter to bring more rain to Philly region

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says the Philadelphia region will continue to see rain at times today with winds increasing late today and tonight.

Tuesday

Heavy rain continues through the early morning hours with Flash Flood concerns east of the city. Never drive through flooded water. It doesn’t rain all day. There will be a lull in the action where there’s just some rain in spots. The wind picks up this afternoon and another round of wind-driven rain returns tonight. Winds gust up to 30mph with some stronger gusts at the coast. High: 63.

Wednesday

A few early morning showers are possible. It’s still windy under mostly cloudy skies. High 68.

Thursday

Finally some improvement, with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. High 64.