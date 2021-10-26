Gov. Phil Murphy declares State of Emergency for N.J. ahead of nor’easter Monday night
This story originally appeared in 6abc.
Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency in New Jersey ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to impact the region starting Monday night.
The State of Emergency will go into effect at 8 p.m. for all 21 counties in the Garden State. This will allow resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
“The anticipated nor’easter storm is forecasted to bring significant flash flooding, coastal flooding, and wind gusts across New Jersey,” said Murphy. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”
Meteorologist Adam Joseph says a flash flood watch goes into effect Monday night and lasts until Tuesday afternoon for Burlington, Ocean, Mercer, Cape May and Atlantic counties.
The steady rain develops with a few thunderstorms possible. The severe weather threat for Monday looks to be isolated, but some storms could bring damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain continues overnight bringing the threat for localized flooding, especially over coastal and eastern New Jersey.
Heavy rain continues through the morning hours on Tuesday. There may be a period where the rain eases up for a time, but wrap-around moisture will kick back more rain and showers into the area through the afternoon.
