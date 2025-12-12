New Jersey under state of emergency Friday due to propane shortage

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey has declared a state of emergency for Friday due to a propane shortage in the state as temperatures dip below freezing.

According to a release from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, the shortage was caused by a power outage at a propane distribution plant in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. The gas refinery is now open “only on an intermittent basis,” according to the executive order.

“As temperatures continue to drop, ensuring that every person has access to a safe, warm environment is essential,” Murphy said in a release. “I am declaring a State of Emergency to ensure that the approximately 186,000 New Jerseyans who rely on propane for home heating purposes can receive it without interruption. This Executive Order expands delivery capabilities to keep homes heated and families secure.”

The order will extend the hours for commercial motor carriers to transport propane from 11 to 14 hours, with 10 consecutive hours of off-duty time required between driving time.

According to the National Weather Service, short snow squalls are possible in the northern part of the state. Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees overnight, and on Friday, temperatures will be in the low- to mid-30s for most of the day.