In the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws,” Robert Shaw delivers one of the most memorable monologues in movie history as he details the story of the USS Indianapolis, a heavy cruiser built in Camden, New Jersey, which delivered components for the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945.

Afterwards it was torpedoed and sank, spilling several hundred crew members into shark-infested waters.

“Eleven hundred men went into the water, 316 men come out, and the sharks took the rest,” growled Shaw as Captain Quint. “But we delivered the bomb.”

The true maritime incident was the worst shark attack in recorded history.

You cannot visit the USS Indianapolis — it’s at the bottom of the Philippine Sea — but you can visit a 13-foot scale model at the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia. “Small But Mighty!: Models, Toys and Miniature Ships” is an exhibition of more than 50 pint-sized boats representing more than 400 years of maritime history.